XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Shares in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of EHang by 34.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 12,355 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EHang by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in EHang in the 2nd quarter valued at about $883,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EHang by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,563,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EHang alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. China Renaissance initiated coverage on EHang in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on EHang in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

EHang Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of EH stock opened at $12.68 on Thursday. EHang Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $805.31 million, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 110.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About EHang

(Free Report)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.