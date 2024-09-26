10,464 Shares in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,464 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ichor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICHR. StockNews.com raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Ichor from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ichor in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Ichor Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $937.59 million, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.64. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $203.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.75 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ichor Profile

(Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.