22,362 Shares in Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.09% of Silvaco Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Silvaco Group in the 2nd quarter worth $3,485,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvaco Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silvaco Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvaco Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000.

Silvaco Group Stock Performance

SVCO stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. Silvaco Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $21.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Silvaco Group ( NASDAQ:SVCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that Silvaco Group, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

SVCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Silvaco Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Silvaco Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvaco Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Silvaco Group Company Profile

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

