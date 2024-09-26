XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Shares in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,459 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Superior Group of Companies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,620,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $638,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 81.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 230,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 103,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 253.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 69,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 49,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Superior Group of Companies news, insider Jake Himelstein acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at $530,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Superior Group of Companies news, insider Jake Himelstein acquired 2,000 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Benstock bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $134,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,848 shares in the company, valued at $7,852,755.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $206,700. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SGC. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Superior Group of Companies Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.70 million, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 17th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

