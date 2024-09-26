XTX Topco Ltd Increases Position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 72.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter worth $202,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 79.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 14,856.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MBIN. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

MBIN stock opened at $44.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.10. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $53.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.08). Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $359.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.65%.

Insider Activity at Merchants Bancorp

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 748,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Merchants Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 748,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 22,050 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $999,747.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,990,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,251,310.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

