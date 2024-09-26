Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,784 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Conduent were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the 1st quarter worth $724,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Conduent in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Conduent in the second quarter valued at about $3,295,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 763,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 508,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 970,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 194,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNDT opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $621.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.46. Conduent Incorporated has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

About Conduent

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $811.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.33 million. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.