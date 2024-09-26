XTX Topco Ltd Takes $414,000 Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 80.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 58.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.90. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $71.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.45.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 45.69% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $94.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Insider Transactions at Terreno Realty

In related news, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,813.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,787.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 6,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total value of $421,792.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,216.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,813.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,970,787.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,643 shares of company stock worth $1,277,581. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Terreno Realty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.56.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

