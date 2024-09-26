XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 25,702 Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WRBY. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Warby Parker by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Warby Parker by 44.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,192,000 after buying an additional 481,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 29.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,994,000 after acquiring an additional 308,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Price Performance

Shares of WRBY opened at $15.35 on Thursday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $188.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.89 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WRBY. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 6,763 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $94,005.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 27,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $352,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 6,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $94,005.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,178 shares of company stock worth $1,339,901. Insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

