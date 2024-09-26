XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 96,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBSW. Adero Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 32,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 21,967,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 34.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.17.

Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.59. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

