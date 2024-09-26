XTX Topco Ltd Sells 5,927 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

XTX Topco Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 69.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,927 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in ARM were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in ARM by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in ARM by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ARM by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in ARM by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARM by 362.6% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 902,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,781,000 after buying an additional 707,000 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ARM opened at $146.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.43 billion and a PE ratio of 150.77. Arm Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $188.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.91.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ARM to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of ARM from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.96.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

