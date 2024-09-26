XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $423,000 Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,067,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933,912 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $286,370,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 108.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,682,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,367,000 after buying an additional 2,955,442 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 40.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,969,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4,162.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,016,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,988 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $103.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.96 and its 200 day moving average is $96.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.74.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,085,952.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,868.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

