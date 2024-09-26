Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 55,970 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 209.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,970 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $39,532,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 217,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 59,278 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3,236.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 506,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 491,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZWS opened at $34.70 on Thursday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.14 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 52,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,300.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 80,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,915.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 52,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $1,720,300.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,915.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $240,113.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,565,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,711,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,812 shares of company stock worth $5,865,786. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

