XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 3,072 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 39.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,767 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 256.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 239,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 172,570 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,481.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 145,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 136,592 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,052,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $249,732,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,227,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 1.8 %

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $44.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 41.54% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

