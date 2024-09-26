5,351 Shares in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Timken by 63,450.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $2,422,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,485 shares in the company, valued at $22,167,408.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.18.

Timken Trading Down 2.1 %

Timken stock opened at $82.14 on Thursday. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $94.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Timken had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Further Reading

