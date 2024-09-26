iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,477 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,072,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 55,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 561,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

CMF opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average of $57.27. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $58.12.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

