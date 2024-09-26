Blair William & Co. IL Has $688,000 Stock Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,776 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Popular were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Popular by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,816,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,240,000 after purchasing an additional 216,855 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Popular by 10.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,218,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,781,000 after buying an additional 113,838 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 57.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,008,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,859,000 after buying an additional 366,870 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 52.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 835,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,867,000 after buying an additional 286,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Popular by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 713,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,889,000 after buying an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $98.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.78. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.27 and a 12 month high of $105.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.83 and a 200-day moving average of $91.27.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.57 million. Popular had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Popular from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their target price on Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BPOP

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $577,499.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Popular Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.