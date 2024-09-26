XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $431,000 Investment in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 74,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $992.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.46. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.30.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 30.93% and a negative net margin of 612.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vir Biotechnology

In related news, Director Janet Napolitano sold 12,190 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $95,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

Further Reading

