XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $426,000 Investment in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,326,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,050,000 after acquiring an additional 27,771 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,019,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,660,000 after buying an additional 35,538 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,254,000 after buying an additional 32,467 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 760,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,804,000 after buying an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,297,000 after acquiring an additional 17,158 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 price objective (down previously from $254.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.36.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.2 %

Avery Dennison stock opened at $218.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.87. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $165.21 and a twelve month high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total transaction of $1,550,396.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,333,345.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $608,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,719,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total transaction of $1,550,396.96. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,333,345.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $12,545,087. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

