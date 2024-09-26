Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Acadian Timber Stock Down 0.2 %

ADN opened at C$17.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$309.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.42. Acadian Timber has a 12 month low of C$15.50 and a 12 month high of C$18.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.22.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Acadian Timber had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 26.53%. The business had revenue of C$41.19 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acadian Timber will post 1.0074243 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

