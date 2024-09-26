Insider Selling: Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Insider Sells 6,871 Shares of Stock

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) insider Dan Karlin sold 6,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $41,088.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 344,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,042.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $428.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.53. Mind Medicine has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Baird R W raised Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Roth Capital raised Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNMD. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,749,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,964,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,830,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 472.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 203,216 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Stories

