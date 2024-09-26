TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Buys C$34,367.70 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima acquired 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$63.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,367.70.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Dawn Elizabeth De Lima acquired 555 shares of TC Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$62.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,865.66.

TRP opened at C$64.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.82. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$44.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$60.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$55.25.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.78 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 4.5431472 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 116.01%.

TRP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$58.62.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

