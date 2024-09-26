Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Director Mary A. Lindsey Acquires 8,800 Shares of Stock

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) Director Mary A. Lindsey acquired 8,800 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $100,144.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,538.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Methode Electronics Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of MEI stock opened at $11.16 on Thursday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $26.02. The stock has a market cap of $393.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $258.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.66 million. Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.05%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,619,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $863,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 321,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 124.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 225,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 124,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MEI. StockNews.com raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

