Robert F. Mehmel Sells 3,174 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Stock

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) COO Robert F. Mehmel sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $222,211.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 750,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,568,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Griffon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $68.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.34. Griffon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.94 million. Griffon had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 96.05%. Griffon’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Griffon’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

GFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Griffon in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Griffon from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GFF

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFF. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Griffon in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 98.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Griffon by 65.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Griffon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.