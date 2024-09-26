Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.650-8.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.0 billion-$27.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.2 billion. Jabil also updated its FY25 guidance to $8.65 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.88.

JBL stock opened at $113.43 on Thursday. Jabil has a one year low of $95.85 and a one year high of $156.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 2.91%.

In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

