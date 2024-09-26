Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.088 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Vermilion Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years. Vermilion Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 34.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vermilion Energy to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

VET opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $15.56.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.69). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $350.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.54 million. Analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

