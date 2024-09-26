Michael (Mick) O’Brien Acquires 5,000 Shares of EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) Stock

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT – Get Free Report) insider Michael (Mick) O’Brien purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$29.51 ($20.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$147,540.00 ($101,054.79).
Michael (Mick) O’Brien also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 10th, Michael (Mick) O’Brien bought 9,563 shares of EQT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$29.45 ($20.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$281,630.35 ($192,897.50).
EQT Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.61, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 8.74.
EQT Increases Dividend
About EQT
EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust executor, and investment services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Trustee and Wealth Services, Superannuation Trustee Services, and Corporate Trustee Services. The company offers estate planning and management; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and asset and wealth management, and advisory services.
