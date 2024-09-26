Michael (Mick) O’Brien Acquires 5,000 Shares of EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) Stock

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQTGet Free Report) insider Michael (Mick) O’Brien purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$29.51 ($20.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$147,540.00 ($101,054.79).

Michael (Mick) O’Brien also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 10th, Michael (Mick) O’Brien bought 9,563 shares of EQT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$29.45 ($20.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$281,630.35 ($192,897.50).

EQT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.61, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 8.74.

EQT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from EQT’s previous Final dividend of $0.50. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.90%.

About EQT

(Get Free Report)

EQT Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides philanthropic, trust executor, and investment services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Trustee and Wealth Services, Superannuation Trustee Services, and Corporate Trustee Services. The company offers estate planning and management; charitable, compensation, community, and personal trust services; and asset and wealth management, and advisory services.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for EQT (ASX:EQT)

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.