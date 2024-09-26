Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) CEO Leonard Livschitz Sells 15,000 Shares

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $205,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,475,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,724,120.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Leonard Livschitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $195,300.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $116,300.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $103,800.00.

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

GDYN stock opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 457.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $83.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Grid Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Institutional Trading of Grid Dynamics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 8.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

