Silvercorp Metals Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $6.00 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $4.49 on Thursday. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.30 million, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 56.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares during the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

