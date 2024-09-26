Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Michele Murgel Sells 1,252 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Michele Murgel sold 1,252 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,635,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Intapp Stock Performance

Intapp stock opened at $51.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.68. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -83.92 and a beta of 0.65. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.58 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. Intapp’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTA. Barclays upped their price objective on Intapp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Intapp in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Intapp by 634.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 239.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Intapp by 218.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Intapp by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Further Reading

