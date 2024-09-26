DevEx Resources Limited (ASX:DEV) Insider Richard Hacker Purchases 400,000 Shares

DevEx Resources Limited (ASX:DEV – Get Free Report) insider Richard Hacker purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,600.00 ($36,712.33).
DevEx Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
About DevEx Resources
