DevEx Resources Limited (ASX:DEV) Insider Richard Hacker Purchases 400,000 Shares

DevEx Resources Limited (ASX:DEV – Get Free Report) insider Richard Hacker purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$53,600.00 ($36,712.33).

DevEx Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Get DevEx Resources alerts:

About DevEx Resources

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

DevEx Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for uranium, copper, nickel, gold, rare earth element, and platinum group elements. The company was formerly known as Uranium Equities Limited and changed its name to DevEx Resources Limited in November 2017.

Receive News & Ratings for DevEx Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DevEx Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.