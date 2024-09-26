Short Interest in SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM) Rises By 501.7%

SRM Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,800 shares, a growth of 501.7% from the August 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SRM Entertainment Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRM opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 million and a PE ratio of -1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18. SRM Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $3.49.

SRM Entertainment (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SRM Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 118.78% and a negative net margin of 92.34%. The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SRM Entertainment stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRM Entertainment, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SRM Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.18% of SRM Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

SRM Entertainment, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

