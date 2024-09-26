Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 80.7% from the August 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Starbox Group Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of STBX opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Starbox Group has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19.

About Starbox Group

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cash rebate and digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants.

