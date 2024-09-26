Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 80.7% from the August 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Starbox Group Stock Down 8.0 %
Shares of STBX opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Starbox Group has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19.
About Starbox Group
