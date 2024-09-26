Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO) Grows By 700.0%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOHOO opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.69. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $23.50.

Sotherly Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4922 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

