Capstone Power Corp (TSE:RDZ) Director Sells C$59,000.00 in Stock

Capstone Power Corp (TSE:RDZ – Get Free Report) Director Varinder Bhathal sold 1,000 shares of Capstone Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$59,000.00.
Capstone Power Stock Performance
Capstone Power Corp has a one year low of C$0.94 and a one year high of C$1.04.
Capstone Power Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Capstone Power
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Can Gen-AI Drive Coursera Stock to Double-Bagger Returns?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Is Archer Aviation on the Brink of a Takeoff?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Get in on GE Vernova: Bank of America and Jefferies Are Bullish
Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.