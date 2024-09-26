Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of DPM opened at C$14.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of C$7.79 and a 52-week high of C$14.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 35.57% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of C$214.59 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.844898 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Xuefeng Chen sold 6,750 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.80, for a total transaction of C$86,400.00. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

