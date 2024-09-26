Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Director Gregory Bailey Buys 5,000 Shares

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Bailey acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.19 per share, for a total transaction of $220,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,620,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,590,937.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $49.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.30. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.17 and a 12 month high of $62.21.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.92). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Biohaven by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,308,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650,702 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,225,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,465,000 after purchasing an additional 456,062 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,347,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,050,000 after purchasing an additional 212,699 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Biohaven by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,483,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Biohaven by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,028,000 after buying an additional 1,449,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHVN. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Biohaven from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Biohaven from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.92.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

