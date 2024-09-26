Short Interest in SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) Expands By 691.3%

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,800 shares, an increase of 691.3% from the August 31st total of 34,600 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SciSparc Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of SciSparc stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. SciSparc has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SciSparc

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SciSparc stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.59% of SciSparc as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

SciSparc Company Profile

SciSparc Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid therapies. Its drug development programs include SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome and Alzheimer's disease and agitation; SCI-160 for the treatment of pain; SCI-210 for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder and status epilepticus; and CannAmide, an anti-inflammatory and chronic pain solution.

