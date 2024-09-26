Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,663,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $51,630.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $52,275.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $62,655.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $55,500.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $20,980.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $26,310.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $28,150.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $27,800.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $23,410.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $23,630.00.

Upstart Stock Up 5.1 %

UPST opened at $39.55 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $49.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.14. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 2.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22. Upstart had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $127.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPST shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 18.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 4.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 3.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Upstart by 16.2% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

