Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) VP Sells $134,978.97 in Stock

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) VP Mary E. Godwin sold 47,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $134,978.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mary E. Godwin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Mary E. Godwin sold 35,000 shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $99,750.00.

Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NAUT opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $3.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nautilus Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:NAUT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nautilus Biotechnology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAUT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 35.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 66.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 11.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 636,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,859,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 29,604 shares in the last quarter. 50.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

