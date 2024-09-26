Short Interest in SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Increases By 1,711.3%

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 1,711.3% from the August 31st total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 661,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NASDAQ SPI opened at $0.39 on Thursday. SPI Energy has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47.
