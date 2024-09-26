Short Interest in SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Increases By 1,711.3%

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 1,711.3% from the August 31st total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 661,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SPI Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ SPI opened at $0.39 on Thursday. SPI Energy has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47.

Get SPI Energy alerts:

SPI Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.

Receive News & Ratings for SPI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.