Insider Buying: NTAW Holdings Limited (ASX:NTD) Insider Purchases 316,643 Shares of Stock

NTAW Holdings Limited (ASX:NTD – Get Free Report) insider Tynan Young acquired 316,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$113,991.48 ($78,076.36).
NTAW Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
About NTAW
