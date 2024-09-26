Insider Buying: NTAW Holdings Limited (ASX:NTD) Insider Purchases 316,643 Shares of Stock

NTAW Holdings Limited (ASX:NTD – Get Free Report) insider Tynan Young acquired 316,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$113,991.48 ($78,076.36).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

NTAW Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of motor vehicle tires, wheels, tubes, and related products in Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. Its products include truck and bus tires, 4WD tires, agricultural and off-the-road tires, 4WD wheels, industrial tires, original equipment tires and wheels, and budget tires.

