Insider Buying: Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Senior Officer Buys 3,155 Shares of Stock

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Thompson bought 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$63.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$201,257.45.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Mark Thompson acquired 3,350 shares of Nutrien stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$64.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$216,041.50.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Mark Thompson bought 3,500 shares of Nutrien stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$64.00 per share, with a total value of C$224,000.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Mark Thompson purchased 630 shares of Nutrien stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$62.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,444.30.

Shares of TSE:NTR opened at C$63.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$65.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of C$60.74 and a one year high of C$85.66.

Nutrien ( TSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.87 by C$0.31. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of C$13.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.4173028 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.70%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Nutrien to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$64.33.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

