Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Down 96.7% in September

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the August 31st total of 79,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Staffing 360 Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STAF opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.56. Staffing 360 Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($2.63). The company had revenue of $44.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.81 million. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 551.43% and a negative net margin of 13.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Staffing 360 Solutions will post -5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides temporary contractors, and permanent placement services. The company focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

