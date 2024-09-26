Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Purchases 11,500 Shares

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $75,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,848,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,409,875.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 3,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $23,205.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 27,900 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $185,535.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 25,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $168,555.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 2,507 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $16,069.87.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 19,302 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $119,093.34.

On Monday, September 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 6,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $35,700.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 20,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $120,540.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 22,600 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $137,408.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 20,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.09 per share, with a total value of $124,845.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,350.00.

Tile Shop Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTSH opened at $6.52 on Thursday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $291.12 million, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $91.38 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTSH. Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 620,899 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,298,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tile Shop by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after buying an additional 53,515 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 8.5% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 373,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tile Shop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,417,000. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

