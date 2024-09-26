Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat Sells 6,655 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $254,021.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,625 shares in the company, valued at $5,558,506.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $218,100.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,050 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $200,799.50.

On Thursday, August 1st, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50.

On Monday, July 15th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $37.12 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $13.88 and a one year high of $38.19. The stock has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a PE ratio of 309.32 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.79.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,164,000 after buying an additional 3,029,317 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,495 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,023,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,875,000 after purchasing an additional 277,623 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,917,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,871,000 after purchasing an additional 167,030 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 19.2% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,829,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

