Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.96. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm had revenue of $557.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PLAY. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.14. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,931.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 36,793 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $2,477,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 42,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 25,376 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $1,417,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $1,803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Darin Harper bought 13,438 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.78 per share, with a total value of $521,125.64. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,490.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

