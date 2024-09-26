TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Senior Officer Sells C$278,400.00 in Stock

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.92, for a total value of C$278,400.00.

Jane Nyla Fedoretz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TransAlta alerts:

On Thursday, August 15th, Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 10,000 shares of TransAlta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.45, for a total value of C$114,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 41,378 shares of TransAlta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total transaction of C$467,571.40.

TransAlta Stock Up 1.7 %

TransAlta stock opened at C$13.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.87, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of C$4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.90. TransAlta Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.11.

TransAlta Dividend Announcement

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.11. TransAlta had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of C$582.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.4504537 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TransAlta

About TransAlta

(Get Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.