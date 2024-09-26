Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder Buys 543 Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 543 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$157.53 per share, with a total value of C$85,539.88.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$156.08 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$143.13 and a 12-month high of C$181.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$158.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 32.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.4685501 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 40.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNR. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$192.00 to C$181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stephens raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$174.71.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

