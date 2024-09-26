Short Interest in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Decreases By 87.7%

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 87.7% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ SNSR opened at $34.26 on Thursday. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 12 month low of $27.94 and a 12 month high of $38.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.32. The stock has a market cap of $252.84 million, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.24.
Institutional Trading of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 47,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 1st quarter worth $912,000.
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Company Profile
The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Can Gen-AI Drive Coursera Stock to Double-Bagger Returns?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Is Archer Aviation on the Brink of a Takeoff?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Get in on GE Vernova: Bank of America and Jefferies Are Bullish
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.