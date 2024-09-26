Short Interest in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Decreases By 87.7%

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 87.7% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ SNSR opened at $34.26 on Thursday. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 12 month low of $27.94 and a 12 month high of $38.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.32. The stock has a market cap of $252.84 million, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 47,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 1st quarter worth $912,000.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.