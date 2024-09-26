FY2025 Earnings Forecast for MAG Silver Corp. Issued By Raymond James (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Raymond James boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MAG Silver in a research note issued on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

MAG stock opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.14. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 304.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 19,253 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 310.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 144,007 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 67.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 12.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 459,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

